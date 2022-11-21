Study Reveals Louisiana’s Favorite Holiday Foods

Holidays are a time for spending time with family and making memories.

However, this wonderful family time of the year also comes with food… lots of food options.

With Thanksgiving this week it is only appropriate to cover what Thanksgiving food options are Louisiana’s favorite.

A recent study from Crestline surveyed over 2,100 Americans to find out what their favorite holiday foods are.

But where did Louisiana land when it comes to our favorite entrees, sides, and desserts that are served during the holidays?

According to the study, the most popular Thanksgiving food in Louisiana is sweet potato pie.

However, the study also showed that Louisiana residents do not like Brussels sprouts, well at least for Thanksgiving dinner. Brussels sprouts came in as the least favorite option for a Thanksgiving food dish.

This study also surveyed Christmas dishes as well and well the results were a little bit different.

Louisiana residents said that duck is the best food for Christmas dinner and brie is the least popular when it comes to celebrating the holiday.

Here are the full results from the Crestline survey:

Most popular Thanksgiving foods:

Mashed potatoes (94%)

Turkey (84%)

Gravy (84%)

Macaroni and cheese (83%)

Bread rolls (83%)

Least popular Thanksgiving foods:

Candied yams (45%)

Sweet potato pie (46%)

Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows (47%)

Brussels sprouts (52%)

Cranberry sauce (56%)

Most popular Christmas foods:

Roasted potatoes (91%)

Scalloped potatoes (83%)

Roast beef (77%)

Red velvet cake (76%)

Ham (76%)

Least popular Christmas foods:

Persimmon pudding (13%)

Fruitcake (25%)

Goose (29%)

Duck (40%)

Lamb (46%)

You can find the full Crestline survey here.

