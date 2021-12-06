Substitute Teacher Brings Karaoke Machine to Class, Sings Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

Now, this is one way to make a statement.

A Texas substitute teacher was 'relieved of duty' after bringing a karaoke machine into his class (complete with strobe lights) and started belting 'Toxic' by Britney Spears, according to Texas media outlets.

The teacher has not been identified, but the Austin Independent School District (AISD) says that he was not 'following best practices' and was asked to leave campus early.

Some of the parents were upset by the response of the school officials, but not for the reason you think. Many didn't care for the rendition of 'Toxic', but they say teachers have been caught doing worse.

There are some hilarious responses to this video, which was taken by a student at Bowie High School in Austin. From suggestions of a residency to wishes of a substitute teacher that cool, I've been cackling at some of these responses on Twitter.

My personal opinion is that he was celebrating the end of the #FreeBritney movement, as well as Britney's birthday on December 2nd. He was doing no harm, and to be honest, substitute teachers don't do much in classes. I've seen subs sleep for the entirety of the class period. Everyone loves a classic karaoke session.

If the worst that a teacher does is bust out some lights and a karaoke machine, I am perfectly okay with that. These kids in high school go through so much already with everything happening in the world, so if singing bad karaoke made them laugh, then I am perfectly okay with it.

What do you think? Should he have chosen another Britney song? I'm a fan of 'Baby, One More Time.' #BritneyisFree