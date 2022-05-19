Brandon Landry’s New Supper Club in Baton Rouge is Unlike Any Restaurant Experience in the Area

From the outside, the sleek, all-black building is somewhat of an enigma—but on the inside, Supper Club provides a unique dining experience that already has south Louisiana buzzing.

What is Supper Club?

Supper Club is a concept that Brandon Landry has been working on for over two years now. Landry, known for founding Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux where he currently serves as CEO, built the space to specifically house his vision for a luxurious dining experience with a very focused emphasis on the details.

Getting the little things right is important, and while Landry definitely did not skimp on the fine details he also went big when it came to the main attractions as well. When it comes to the cuisine, Landry partnered with executive chef Leighton Carbo to source the best ingredients on the planet, literally.

I don't want to spoil this experience with words that simply won't do it justice, but a few of the over-the-top selections include Beluga caviar, Alaskan King Crab, and a Wagyu beef that is so exclusive that it required Landry to buy a special membership.

As a matter of fact, Supper Club is one of only twelve restaurants to offer it in the entire United States. Landry told 225 Magazine that this was just one of the many things he knew the area would appreciate.

It’s about getting a great product and doing it right, and people appreciate that. Baton Rouge has an unbelievable palate

As far as drinks go, Supper Club's spirits are second-to-none when it comes to selection and unique flavors that complement their top-tier cuisine as well as the vibe.

Be sure to indulge in some of the fun surprises and handcrafted cocktails that will leave you feeling "golden."

Two Years in the Making

Supper Club is no overnight venture for Brandon Landry. As mentioned earlier, the Baton Rouge entrepreneur has been building his high-end vision from the ground up for the past few years. From purchasing the land off Perkins Road to putting the final touches on the 140-seat dining parlor, Landry has carefully crafted his vision from concept to fruition.

As founder and CEO of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, Landry frequently travels from coast to coast in support of his now 65 locations. During those travels, he would visit similar dining concepts in cities from Miami to Las Vegas.

While Baton Rouge may not come to mind when you rattle off major markets from Los Angeles to New York City, Landry saw the potential for south Louisiana to have its own specifically-tailored version of the extravagant restaurants he enjoyed.

I always said, ‘I wish we had something like this in Baton Rouge.' For me, it’s about creating a meaningful moment, and letting people make a night of it. We’re creating a place that is really energizing and hits all five senses.

And when Landry mentions all five senses, he means it.

An Immersive Experience Like No Other

Perhaps the best thing about Supper Club is that no one thing is the star. There is a buzz being whispered throughout south Louisiana and with every rave review, multiple elements of the modern dining parlor are always highlighted.

Word of mouth and Instagram stories are currently telling the story with guests beaming about every element at Supper Club from the candle-lit entryway to the way the colors make the room come alive in the dimly lit dining area.

A live DJ provides a complementary soundscape for diners with strategically placed speakers set at the perfect decibel level so conversation still remains paramount. Much like the atmosphere, the music selections will change with the natural vibe in the room.

An Instant Hit?

Multiple status updates on social media are already touting Supper Club as having the "best steak ever" while another guest claimed that she "didn't even feel like she was in Baton Rouge."

While all of Supper Club's intimate details are dripping in decadence, they are letting the customers do most of the talking.

Supper Club has dinner service only, Tuesday through Saturday. Cocktail attire is the dress code, and honestly, you won't want to be dressed in anything less once you're in this amazing space.

Reservations are required and can be booked at thesupperclubbtr.com where more information is available.

In the meantime, follow along on Instagram @supperclub_br