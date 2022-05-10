Surprise! —And Just Like That Chick-fil-A Opens a Day Early

The new Chick-fil-A on Kaliste Saloom opens unexpectedly one day early after closing on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after almost 25 years. The last customer was served at the Ambassador Caffery Parkway location on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Since then, there has been a story about Chick-fil-A in the news just about every day in anticipation of the new location on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette.

With only a Facebook announcement, maybe to soften the huge rush of customers that will visit the official grand opening tomorrow, Chick-fil-A on Kaliste Saloom opened today. Just like that..the new tradition begins! But not without controversy.

The community has been abuzz about whether or not the new location will cause traffic problems just as the old location on Ambassador Caffery did. The new location is on one of Lafayette's busiest streets and in the middle of the city's most popular shopping centers. Chick-fil-A is located right at the road very near entrances to stores like Costco, Home Goods, Marshalls, and more.

Can you imagine what that area's going to be like on Saturdays and at Christmas time? Talk about a cluster! -Mary L.

The fact is...Chick-fil-A traffic problems are not exclusive to Lafayette or Louisiana. Traffic clogs happen at Chick-fil-As all over the country. Is the chicken that good? Or is it that their customers don't follow signs at the restaurants that clearly prohibit blocking roadways?

I don't see any changes it will still be congested Chick-fil-A is popular even on Louisina Ave it's the same way. -Josie Mercier

Chick-fil-A has designed new locations and redesigned old locations' entrances to help ease congestion. But if motorists don't follow signage, the plan doesn't work.

The good news is that Kevin Melancon, the restaurant's local ambassador will report to work this Thursday, May, 12. And customers could not be more excited.

Kevin will not start working at the new Chick-fil-A until Thursday, May 12, we have a mini Mother's Day getaway planned. Thanks for supporting Kevin and his wonderful journey. -Lonny Melancon (Kevin's father)

I ran into Kevin, my Diner Bud at The Bayou Baptist, outside of Hub City Diner few days ago. He must have hugged me three times. Just love him. -James S.

Kevin is the best. I’m friends with he and his family and our extended friends. Kevin has always been a part of our celebrations and gatherings and just simply dining out together. What a joy he is. So happy for Kevin. Coming to see you soon Kevin at the new location. I know you are so excited my friend. You are a champ. -Terrie L.

Acadiana is so proud and happy for Kevin and the wonderful Melancon family. And a thank you to Chick-fil-A for recognizing the value of this young man as a hard worker and a genuine spirit of light and happiness. Kevin is one of the reasons Chick-fil-A on the south side of Lafayette is so popular.

Good news for Chick-fil-A fans that live near Johnston Street at Ridge Road. There may be a brand new Chick-fil-A at that intersection soon!

Again, the new location has not even started to be built and the talk is that a new Chick-fil-A on Johnston will cause the same traffic congestion and problems as the now-closed Ambassador Caffery location and Chick-fil-A at Louisiana Ave.

One thing is for sure, Chick-fil-A is the talk of the town these days and most people in Acadiana love it!