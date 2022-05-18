New Platform Allows South Louisiana Swimmers to Book Private Pools in Acadiana

The Summer heat is here in Acadiana and just about everyone is looking for a nice pool to cool off in. Fortunately for folks in South Louisiana, a new platform offers swimmers the opportunity to book private pools by the hour.

Introducing Swimply. The platform that allows users to search and book amazing pools with simplicity. Think AirBnB but exclusively for private pool rentals.

The company was founded in 2019, but its popularity is quickly growing as more pool-owners look to make the most out of their private area that is so-desired by those who don't have the convenience of a home-pool.

Let's face it, public pools can get crowded, loud, and can take all of the fun out of a summer-swim day. With Swimply, users can invite whatever guests they would like to their booking so that they can enjoy some nice and secluded fun in the sun.

To learn more, check out an interview with the CEO and co-founder of the company below.

Pools Available to Be Rented in Acadiana on Swimply

Check out the private pools listed for rental around Acadiana on Swimply below.

The first rental option is in Lafayette and the hourly rate ranges from $27-$30.

As you can see, the pool sits in a private backyard that is surrounded by fences and/or shrubbery according to the homeowner. It is a saltwater pool rental that is pet-friendly, children and infant friendly, smoke free, and accommodates up to ten guests. The rental also features a private bathroom that is available to guests.

The second rental option is in Youngsville and the hourly rate is $60.

As you can see, the pool sits in a fenced in backyard with seating all-around. It is a saltwater pool that does not allow infants or pets. No smoking or alcohol is permitted at the pool with a maximum occupancy of five guests.

The third rental option is in Lafayette and the hourly rate is $30.

As you can see, this secluded backyard pool features a cabana-style seating area as well as a shallow end for sunbathing. The rental is child, infant, and pet friendly with a restroom available in the primary residence. Up to twelve guests are allowed to join in on the fun.

The fourth rental option is in Carencro and the hourly rate ranges from $45-$50.

As you can see, this pool sits in a big backyard and allows up to fifteen guests. While the rental is infant and child friendly, no pets are allowed. There is no restroom available and no alcohol is allowed at this rental.

As more rental options around Acadiana are made available on the platform, this post will be updated.