Tangipahoa Parish’s sheriff has issued a follow-up statement after a weekend Facebook post drew intense backlash in the wake of a defeated sales-tax proposal. Sheriff Gerald Sticker said Monday that while he remains disappointed by the vote, he respects the decision of parish voters and that his department’s commitment to public safety “continues 24/7.” He said his intent was to underscore strained resources, not to criticize residents.

What the sheriff said

The clarification came two days after the sheriff’s office posted, “Sleep tight tonight, Tangipahoa, while just 9 deputies work to protect all 139,000 of you,” noting the agency is understaffed and underfunded.

That original message followed the defeat of a 10-year, three-quarter-cent sales tax that would have generated nearly $25 million for operations.

Why the first post sparked backlash

Many residents read the “sleep tight” line as sarcasm or a warning that criminals might exploit thin staffing. Others defended the post as a blunt snapshot of reality. The sheriff’s new statement sought to reframe the message as context about limited manpower, not a swipe at voters.

What voters decided

Saturday’s parishwide vote failed 57–43, after a similar measure was rejected in March. Separate ballot items saw a health-unit millage fail and a Hammond public-works millage pass, according to local reporting.What locals are saying.

Reaction to the update remains split. Some comments praised deputies and called the new statement “professional” and “heartfelt.” Others called the original post “dangerous,” “petty,” or “unprofessional,” arguing it telegraphed staffing levels and eroded trust.

A number of residents urged a forensic audit, clearer budgeting, and more transparency before any future tax vote; several also argued the parish’s overall tax burden is already too high.

A wide range of public comments included:

Support for deputies but criticism of tone: “Shaming voters won’t help.”

Safety concerns: “You just told criminals how thin the coverage is.”

Transparency asks: “Show where every nickel goes and earn trust.”

Tax fatigue: “Find another way. We are taxed enough already.”

What comes next

Sticker’s Monday message emphasized “Law & Order, not politics” and a pledge to keep serving despite resource strains. Whether the agency returns with a revised funding plan may hinge on rebuilding public trust through clearer budgeting and communication with voters.

