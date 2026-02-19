(KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has announced a woman from Washington has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a teacher at North Central High School on Thursday, January 22.

Alleged Teacher Assault at St. Landry Parish School

Guidroz says that video footage that was reviewed showed the suspect had "an aggressive contact directed at the teacher." Sheriff Guidroz says deputies arrested 46-year-old Terrall Evette Babineaux in connection with the situation.

According to officials with the Sheriff's Office, the event was reported to Deputy Kiley Krull, the high school resource officer. Once it was reported, an investigation was started.

What Authorities Are Saying about St. Landry Parish School Assault

Guidroz says that as the situation unfolded, the school principal stepped into the middle of everything and escorted Babineaux away. All the other in the vicinity were also taken outside. Officials say that, out of fear, the teacher did not come to school the following day.

The video and subsequent statements resulted in an arrest warrant being obtained and executed on Terrall Babineaux. Violence in our schools, in any form, will not be tolerated. In every case, when sufficient evidence proves a violation of law, arrests will be made.

The exact charge against Babineaux is as follows:

Assault On a School Teacher by a Non-student

Sheriff Guidroz has not released further information about the case. If you have any information about a case, you can anonymously report it to authorities by calling the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Line at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

Another way to anonymously give information to police is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.