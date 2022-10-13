According to reports, a Baton Rouge woman was shot and killed on Wednesday night after a 17-year-old female relative of hers convinced a 16-year-old male to carry out the killing. Both teenagers are now in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Reports say that a 33-year-old Baton Rouge woman was shot and killed on Wednesday evening at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway. The incident reportedly occurred at The Highland Club Apartment Homes which is in close proximity to Highland Rd.

Local authorities reportedly arrested a 16-year-old suspect near the scene and charged him with second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm. The teen now sits in juvenile detention, per reports.

More reports say that after the alleged shooter admitted to the shooting, he told East Baton Rouge Parish authorities that a 17-year-old relative of the victim had solicited his help in the killing.

Authorities eventually took the 17-year-old into custody where she confessed to her role in the alleged shooting. The teenager was also booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center and charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

