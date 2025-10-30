OPELOUSAS, LA (KPEL) — The Opelousas Police Department took a 14-year-old into custody after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, they attempted to stop a black GMC that was reported stolen on Thursday morning; however, the driver ignored them, prompting a pursuit through the Opelousas area.

Eventually, due to the speed of the pursuit and the heavy early morning traffic, the department called off the chase for everyone's safety. Multiple vehicles were reported to have been damaged by the suspect during the pursuit.

“A pursuit was initiated, but due to increasing speeds and concerns for the safety of motorists and pedestrians during the morning commute, the pursuit was terminated,” Opelousas Police said in a statement.

Not long after the pursuit ended, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle that matched the description near Highway 357.

The driver was abandoning the stolen vehicle and running towards a nearby sugarcane field. Once a perimeter was established, a K-9 Unit was deployed, which quickly located the suspect hiding in the sugarcane field.

According to police, a 14-year-old juvenile was identified as the suspect and is facing Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Criminal Damage to Property charges, with additional charges pending.

“The Opelousas Police Department would like to thank the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the swift locating and apprehension of the juvenile suspect,” said Joe Anderson, Public Information Officer with Opelousas Police.

Police urge anyone with additional information to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. Anyone who provides a tip may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.