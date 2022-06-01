This isn't good.

While details are limited at this time, Breaking911 reports on Facebook that a large truck carrying chickens wrecked on Tuesday and the driver was injured in the crash.

Sadly, many of the chickens that the truck was carrying were left scattered and dead along the interstate.

The crash happened on the interstate in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Chattanooga Fire Dept reported that the truck struck a guardrail and flipped into the median.

Chattanooga F.D. Chattanooga F.D. loading...

The driver of the truck was pinned in the truck and the fire department had to use special tools to extract the man from it.

We do know that a crew from the poultry processing company in Tennessee responded to the accident to retrieve those chickens that survived, and to remove those birds that were dead alongside the interstate.

Here are a few photos from the scene of the accident in Tennesse.

Chattanooga F.D. Chattanooga F.D. loading...