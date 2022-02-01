Terrible Tragedy As St. Martinville Man Killed in Crash

Darnell Road in Iberia Parish was the scene of a fatal crash in Iberia Parish at around 6 o'clock Monday evening.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says there was a head-on collision, and that crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Curray Williams of St. Martinville.

Gossen says a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Jean Breaux was traveling south on Darnell Road near La Belle Boulevard when it crossed the centerline hitting Williams' vehicle head-on. The man was taken to a hospital, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The woman, Breaux, was also in critical condition, and she too, was taken to an area hospital. She is said to be in critical condition. Why Breaux crossed the centerline is not known at this time, but the investigation into the crash goes on.

According to Gossen, routine toxicology tests are pending. State Police officials say that Williams was not restrained at the time of the crash, but Breaux was wearing a seat belt. He says charges are pending in connection with this case.

Gossen says always remember to wear your seat belt. This is the fourth death investigated by State Police in Acadiana this year.

