Texas Grandmother Attacked, Carjacked – Man Later Crashed Her Vehicle and Died

A great-grandmother from Texas was reportedly attacked and carjacked recently, only for the carjacker to later crash her vehicle and die. Although many are calling the end-result of the incident karma, the victim of the crime does not quite see it that way.

Reports say that 72-year-old Shirlene Hernandez was recently walking inside of a San Antonio gas station to grab a drink, as she frequently does, when she was attacked. A man was apparently attempting to take her keys and although bystanders attempted to stop the attacker, he made off with the great-grandmother's vehicle.

Battered and bruised from the attack, Hernandez reportedly says that she is recovering from the incident. Although she can still see the man's face which is now engrained in her mind, she did not necessarily feel a sense of relief after hearing of her attacker's death.

"There's a lot of people that would say... 'karma' - I did not think that... I got really said because he had died", said Hernandez. Even though she had been hurt by the attacker, this victim still felt bad after hearing that the man had died while crashing her car.

Hernandez will now have to figure out a way to get a car so that she can continue working, per reports.

See the full story via KNOE 8 News on Facebook below.