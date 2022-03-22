UPDATE - The family of the victim in the fatal carjacking earlier this week is speaking out about the crime, their loss, and the suspects of the crime.

Earlier today (03/24/22) the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office released the official cause of death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, the victim of Monday's fatal carjacking in Mid-City New Orleans.

WWLTV.com reports the four teenage suspects arrested for the crime are a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old girls.

Two of the four suspects were turned in to authorities by their parents.

Shaun Ferguson, New Orleans Police Superintendent, tells WWLTV all four suspects "face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he would recommend that they be charged as adults."

Friends and family of Linda Frickey say she was someone who taught and lived forgiveness.

Frickey's sister Jinnylynn Griffin tells WWLTV that Linda "was the one always at home at 4:30 getting our kids when we weren't there. You could call Linda at any moment and she'd help you with anything."

Sister-in-law Kathy Richard says she believes Frickey would have forgiven her killers.

In the spirit of the forgiving nature in which Frickey lived her life, her family extends deep, heartfelt appreciation to the parents who made the decision to quickly turn their kids into police.

(Below is the original story from Tuesday, March 22, 2022)

Witnesses say the woman's arm eventually detached from her body as the suspect sped away.

A horrifying scene unfolded in Mid-City New Orleans yesterday when a 73-year-old woman was carjacked and dragged to death when her arm got caught in her seatbelt.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that at approximately 1:30 pm on Monday, March 21, 2022, the victim was loading items into her SUV outside of a business on Bienville Avenue according to WWLTV.com.

Witnesses tell police another SUV pulled up beside the elderly woman, and then a man suddenly got into the woman's vehicle.

That's when the situation went from bad to unthinkable tragic.

From WWLTV.com -

"Witnesses say the woman was caught in her seatbelt and was dragged as her SUV sped off on Bienville Street. The NOPD said her arm detached from her body just more than a block away on North Pierce Street, freeing her from her SUV."

Witnesses who tried to help the woman tell WWLTV they called 911 but no one answered.

When paramedics arrived at the scene they pronounced the woman dead.

Police eventually found the stolen SUV 15 blocks away.

Below is a picture released by the NOPD of four people believed to be involved in the carjacking.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is being asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department 504-822-1111.

UPDATE - The New Orleans Police Department held a press conference today announcing they now have four suspects in custody, all in their teens.

Charges of 2nd-degree murder, among others, will be pursued.