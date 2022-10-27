Louisiana Woman Attempts to Fight Off Carjacker [VIDEO]

This is scary to watch.

A woman in Algiers attempted to fight off a carjacker Tuesday morning and the altercation was all caught on video surveillance.

As the woman pulls away, you can see a man approach her SUV and that is when he opens the door to the vehicle and pulls her out of it.

The woman attempts to fight off the man, but he ultimately strikes the woman, forcing her to back off and that's when he drives away in her vehicle.

New Orleans Police hope that someone can help identify the suspect in this incident.

Police say the suspect fled in the victim’s black 2014 Honda CRV with an Arkansas license plate: 0172VN.

If you have any information in this case NOPD asks that you call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Here's the video of the incident.