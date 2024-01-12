Texas Ranked One Of The Worst U.S. States to Live

We all know that not every state is a great place to call home. Several issues can make some states just downright miserable. Based on their experiences and opinions, Americans have determined which states are among the country's worst places to settle down. It looks like Texas could be on the list as well...

We have found a report from Microsoft Start News that lists Texas as potentially one of the worst US States to call home.

10 of the Worst U.S. States to Live in According to Americans via MSN

Missouri

Ohio

Mississippi

Arkansas

Oklahoma

West Virginia

Illinois

California

Texas

There is also another report from CNBC that lists Texas as the WORST state to live and work. Here's what they had to say...

Every year, CNBC evaluates state business climates generally and includes a list of America's Top States for Business that takes into account how friendly each state is to employees and their families.

How did they come up with their analysis? To rank the states, CNBC computed a 2023 life, health, and inclusion score. Based on the analysis, Texas's score on this measure was only 53 out of 350. By contrast, Vermont, the state that tops the list of locations to live and work, scored 327 out of 350.

According to CNBC, Texas' low score was caused by several factors including the state's largest rate of uninsured citizens, more violent crimes, fewer primary care providers per capita, a stringent ban on abortion, and laws specifically targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

View the entire report by CLICKING HERE.

