When it comes to Mexican food, fajitas and tacos are great but a good burrito is my favorite. In the late 70s/early 80s, in my opinion, the best burrito in the world was at Tampico's in Bayou Vista, Louisiana. Tampico's had locations in Morgan City and Lafayette, but the burritos were not the same.

Growing up in a very small town, to find Mexican food, one had to travel several miles. The nearest Mexican restaurant was in Bayou Vista. It's still open to this day. The last time I was there was nearly 10 years ago. I picked up a bunch of food for a family gathering. The food was excellent, but the burritos were not like they were in the late 70s and early 80s.

Back in the day, the burritos hung off each end of the oval plates they were served in. Overstuffed, topped with a sauce and cheese, combined, created a taste that was second to none.

Graduation dinners, birthdays, anniversaries, after church...Tampico's in Bayou Vista, which opened in 1962, was the spot. Even though there was a location in Morgan City, most people picked the Bayou Vista location.

Tampico's in Bayou Vista, forty years ago, is the standard by which I judge every Mexican restaurant to this day. And I've never found better.

Every time I've traveled to Mexico, I've tried to find burritos and chips to mimic the burrito and chips at retro Tampico's in Bayou Vista and have failed each time.

Mexican restaurants of today do a good job but it's kinda like having grandma's cooking, she was the best and nothing will ever compare. To me, that's how I view Tampico's in the late 70s/early 80s, when it comes to burritos, nothing compares to this day.

Thinking that my memory may be misinformed, I asked other people about the same age as me, from that neck of the woods, about the food at Tampico's back in the day and they say the same thing...nothing compares to this day. Not even the other Tampico's currently in existence.

I have oftentimes wondered if any of the staff from Tampico's, during the time I lived in St. Mary Parish, were still around. Low and behold, today I was sent a Facebook post congratulating the original owner and founder of Tampico's on her 103 birthday!

Ms. Carmen, referred to in the Facebook post as "Grandma" Carmen, is said to still be energetic, loving and caring.

She started as a cook in a few movies then pursued in her dreams and opened up her own restaurants with her family. -Facebook Post from Tampico's in Bayou Vista Monday, June 28, 2021

Ms. Carmen may very well be the lady responsible for making the best burritos in the United States.

I would love to know if she was the chef or was in charge of the kitchen at Tampico's (Bayou Vista) back in the late 70s/early 80s.

If Ms. Carmen is indeed responsible for serving me and thousands of others the greatest burritos of all time, I want to meet this fabulous individual in person...to look her in the eyes and say BRAVO!

Tampico's in Bayou Vista

1425 Highway 90 West

Bayou Vista, Louisiana 70380

Hours of Operation

Monday - Thursday 11:00 AM - 9 AM

Friday - Saturday 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Phone

(985) 395-2859