Two Louisiana Cities Rank In Top 100 Of Best Places For Coffee

There's some new research that looked into the best cities in America for coffee and they aren't the ones with the most stores that carry Maxwell House.

ThinkStock

They compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 12 metrics, including the number of coffee shops and roasters, the amount of coffee drinkers, the average prices in the area, and local coffee-related events.

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Cities For Coffee:

Portland, Oregon San Francisco Seattle Orlando Pittsburgh Honolulu Tampa Miami San Diego Boston

ThinkStock

Two Louisiana cities made the top 100 in Wallet Hub's list, and no it's not Lake Charles. New Orleans ranked as the 15th best city for coffee in the United States and Baton Rouge ranked number 75. A little further west on I-10, Houston ranked as the number 26th best city in the USA for coffee.

The 5 Worst Cities For Coffee:

Detriot, MI Toledo, OH San Bernardino, CA Laredo, TX Greensboro, NC

ThinkStock

If you're looking to get into the coffee business, Santa Ana might be a potential opportunity. Despite coming in number 50, it does have the highest percentage of adult coffee drinkers of all the cities they considered.