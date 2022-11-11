The Cajuns Get a Win Against Harvard 75-61

The Cajuns opened up tournament play with game 1 of the Asheville Championship versus Harvard. Louisiana got the victory 75-61.

In this game, Louisiana was in control from tip-off. Louisiana was an off-season favorite for a reason and they have been showing why. UL won the first half 34-23 and they continued the great play in the 2nd half. They outscored Harvard 41-38 in the 2nd half to close out the game.

The Cajuns performed well on the glass out-rebounding Harvard 31-27. The Cajuns shot 45% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line. Terrance Lewis II came out and got a double-double. He scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jordan Brown also contributed 19 points and 9 boards. And finally, Themus Fulks added 12 points and 3 assists.

The Cajuns played extremely well in game 1 of the Asheville Championship. They will need to watch the turnover assist ratio. While the Cajuns did record a minimal 9 turnovers they only had 8 assists. So as the Cajuns continue the season that will be an area of improvement.

The Cajuns will play the winner Elon and ETSU Sunday with pregame starting at 3 pm.

