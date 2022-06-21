The Joe Cunningham Show Notes: SCOTUS, Uvalde Police, and January 6

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country.

SCOTUS and Religious Freedom

Leaked Report Indicates Supreme Court Set To Overturn Roe v. Wade Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

In a big decision you should be paying attention to, the Supreme Court decided in a 6-3 decision that states cannot discriminate against non-secular schools in tuition programs. Carson v. Makin is the case. The left is really upset about it.

"'Separation of church and state' is a vanishing concept at the Supreme Court" is a good thing. Why? Because it never existed in the first place. It was a made-up inference that does not stand up to the intention of the Founders at any point. And the left, which goes out of its way to target Christianity in the public square, is apoplectic that this made-up legal platitude might be slipping away.

This isn't the first time the Court has ruled this way, but it is a big decision that puts states on notice: Stop discriminating against Christian schools.

Uvalde Police Could Have Stopped the Shooter Within Minutes

In an update that should enrage you, new video shows that police at the scene of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The Texas police commander, Steve McCraw, put it plainly and as harshly as he could.

Three minutes after the shooter entered [Robb Elementary], there was sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armor to neutralize the subject. The only thing stopping [them] was the on scene commander.

The January 6 Hearings Continue, With Trump's Team Blindsided By This Morning's News

Donald Trump Holds A "Save America" Rally In Phoenix Getty Images loading...

You have to wonder who on earth would have approved this, but a previously-unknown documentary was being filmed while the January 6 riot was happening. The documentary maker has agreed with cooperate with the January 6 committee. This has blindsided Trump's team.

After we scooped this morning that the Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed documentarian ALEX HOLDER for his 2020 footage of DONALD TRUMP and his inner circle, Holder confirmed the news in a statement, saying he’s fully cooperating with the probe. “When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” he said. “As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately.”

Today's hearing featured election officials from various states, including Brad Raffensperger of Georgia - one of Trump's biggest targets this primary season.

