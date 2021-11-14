The USPS Deadlines for 2021 That You Need to Know

Since I am the one that lives the furthest away from family I am always trying to keep tabs on the deadlines to get presents to my friends and family on the west coast. I just shipped out some items through our local post office and although it got to its destination earlier than I anticipated, I know that won't be the case in a couple of weeks.

If you are planning on shipping out Christmas gifts you need to make sure you keep an eye on the shipping deadlines. How horrid would it be to try and get something shipped before Christmas only for it to get there many days after Christmas?

The United States Postal Service Announced Their Holiday Shipping Deadlines and They are Earlier Than Normal.

The USPS told customers earlier in the year that they should expect some delays with their First-Class Mail service and that is reflected in the holiday shipping deadlines.

Make sure that those thoughtful gifts you purchased for friends and family reach their destination before Christmas. Check out the deadlines below:

USPS Retail Ground Service

United States - Dec. 15

Alaska - Dec. 2

First-Class Mail Service

United States - Dec. 17

Alaska - Dec. 18

Hawaii - Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service

United States - Dec. 18

Alaska - Dec. 18

Hawaii - Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express Service

United States - Dec. 23

Alaska - Dec. 21

Hawaii - Dec. 21

Planning to Ship Some Gifts Outside of the U.S?

Good luck, you should probably ship out those presents as soon as possible. The USPS website has a complete list of countries and their deadlines, you can see that by clicking here.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.