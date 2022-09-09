This 2004 Quarter is Worth $2,000 and Could Be in Your Pocket Right Now

You know, most coins in your pocket aren't worth a whole lot. A penny is a cent, a nickel gets you five cents and a dime is ten.

But every once in a while, coins can be worth more than face value. And on some rare occasions, that one special coin is worth some real fat jack!

That's the case for some quarters in circulation right now. There is actually a specific misprinted Wisconsin state quarter that could be worth up to $2,000.

TikTok user CoinHub posted a video recently explaining what's so unique about these special quarters. In the video below, the narrator shows what makes these quarters different.

It's an extra "leaf" on the corn. Yep, a simple tiny additional mark was a misprint and that makes the coin worth quite a bit.

This design was for the 30th Statehood quarter to be released back when that was a thing from the U.S. Mint.

Interestingly enough, it is believed that roughly the same amount of "normal" 2004 Wisconsin quarters were printed as the irregular ones. That led some experts to speculate the ones with the extra leaves were deliberately created by someone at the Denver Mint, as the odds of such a similar event occurring on the same location on two different dies are astronomical.

There's no doubt you'll start checking your change to see if you have any of these pricey coins. While you're at it, you might want to look for some of these other statehood quarter error coins. Those include:

2004-P Minnesota Doubled Die Quarter (Extra Tree)

2005-P Kansas Filled Die Quarter ("IN GOD WE RUST")

2006-P Nevada Clipped Planchet Quarter

