This Mullet-Wearing American Curling Olympian is Going Viral

The memes are spreading like wildfire about America's Matt Hamilton. The Curling Olympian came onto the scene four years ago when he showed up with, what he claimed, was a beautiful mustache. His angle was to promote "mustache awareness" and get everyone around the world to grow mustaches.

After his mustache fame, Hamilton kept the stache and upped his fashion game by adding a mullet. He has also partnered with StacheStrong this time around. The charity helps fund research and trials to fight against brain cancer. Since its beginning in 2017, they have raised almost $2m dollars.

Hamilton told Yahoo Sports that the charity is amazing to be a part of because it is all volunteered based, and his uncle has been diagnosed with brain cancer recently. He went on to tell Yahoo Sports that cancer indeed does affect everyone in some sort of way. He intends to use his spotlight in the Olympics to draw attention to the charity and help raise money to defeat cancer once and for all by raising awareness, donations, or merch sales.

As for the mullet? Well, it has to do with a whole other charity. Wigs for Children provides wigs to kids that lose their hair during cancer treatment. The hair not only helps out kids with cancer, but it helps draw attention to who Hamilton is, and what he is fighting for. It honestly seems that winning gold is last on his mind, behind fighting cancer. Hamilton and his curling team won Gold four years ago, let's see if they can do the same this time around and fight cancer.