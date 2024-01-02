Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police are investigating the third shooting of the holiday weekend. Two of them were fatal.

The first happened in a downtown Lafayette parking lot late New Year's Eve night. Two people brandished handguns during a fight, and one of them fatally shot an 18-year-old Arnaudville man. Justin Broussard died at the scene. The adult suspect, Russell Henry of Arnaudville, pulled a gun but lowered it. A 17-year-old drew another handgun in his possession and shot Broussard.

Very early New Year's Day morning, Lafayette Police responded to reports of a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When they arrived at about 3:30 Monday morning, they found 35-year-old Brian Amune in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then Monday afternoon, New Year's Day, Lafayette Police found a man suffering gunshot wounds on Ancelet Street. He was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition. Investigators determined that the victim was involved in a shooting on Lena Street and managed to travel a block over to where he was found. The victim has not been identified.

While they have made arrests in the downtown shooting, Lafayette Police are requesting the public's help with the other two. Anyone with information about the shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive or the shooting on Lena Street is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

Red Flags for People Moving to Louisiana If you or someone you know is planning to move to Louisiana, there are quite a few things you may need to look out for, or else you're going to get some real culture shock. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham