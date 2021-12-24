All of the Throws Ian Book Has Made as a New Orleans Saint – Could We See Alvin Kamara Step in?

As the New Orleans Saints deal with a plethora of players in COVID protocol, they now call on the Notre Dame product Ian Book to lead the offense. In a worst-case scenario, the Saints could even go to Alvin Kamara to play quarterback against the Dolphins on Monday night.

Many Saints fans may be getting their first look ever at Ian Book on Monday night. In case you were unaware of what Book looks like, check him out with Taysom Hill before the game against Dallas below.

Now that you know his face, you should also know that Ian Book is no scrub. He had a legendary career at Notre Dame where he gained tons of experience.

Of course, those were college defenses that Book was balling out against. The game-speed in the NFL is a tremendous jump from what he was used to at Notre Dame, but Book has already shown us in pre-season action that he can move the football down the field even on the biggest of stages.

Book did a tremendous job in his first-career start this pre-season, making some throws that many NFL QB's struggle to make.

Book was proficient in passing to tight-ends and running backs on screen plays, which Sean Payton's offense is filled with.

He also proved he was able to sit back in the pocket and let that big offensive line do their thing while delivering a strike downfield.

One of the most impressive parts about Book's game was his ability to extend plays by getting outside of the pocket, all while finding a comfortable position to make a throw.

Book's legs will be an asset for the Saints. Hopefully, those extended plays will allow for receivers like Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway to either work-back towards him for an easy completion or to get downfield for Book to show off that arm and let a bomb loose.

Even backed up into his own end-zone, Book was able to show composure to help get his offense out of trouble.

To wrap things up, Book should be a quality option for the Saints on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Could Alvin Kamara play Quarterback for the Saints?

But, what if the absolute worst happens. What if Book ends up on the COVID list or worse, ends up with an injury that doesn't allow him to play. Who will the Saints look to then?

Enter #41 - Alvin Kamara. The Saints star running back is designated as the team's "emergency quarterback" if the situation ever gets that dire. Now, does AK have any real experience playing QB?

See what he had to say about a situation earlier in the year where he was one man-down away from taking real-life snaps via @Amie_Just on Twitter below.

A member of the media asked more seriously if Kamara could do the job if it came down to it. Kamara responded, "No. But I'll try", as everyone laughed. Well, Monday night could be no laughing matter if the Saints don't have anyone to back-up Ian Book.

The more-likely scenario is that the Saints sign another quarterback before game-time on Monday. Saints insider @nick_underhill agrees with the idea that if things get dicey, New Orleans would really like to have an actual QB ready to take snaps.

It will be an interesting Monday night for the #WhoDatNation as all eyes will be on Ian Book. The game could prove to be a shining moment for the Saints' fourth-round draft pick. Who knows - we could see the future of the New Orleans football franchise flourish before our very eyes.

See the full highlights from Ian Book's first career game as a New Orleans Saint via YouTube below.

