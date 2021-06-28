Tips So You Don’t Get Stuck in 4th of July Traffic

Tonya J. Powers, who reports for Fox News, tells us that Triple AAA has some really helpful advice if you are going to try to avoid snarled traffic on our roadways.

According to AAA, 47.7 million people will be driving somewhere for the fourth of July holiday this year.

Photo courtesy of clayton-cardinalli-NJTyA52CSsQ-unsplash

Powers says their statistics show that forty percent more drivers will be out on our roadways traveling this year for the holiday. One of the worst times to travel in terms of traffic is between 3 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

If you do decide that you want to leave on Thursday for your big fourth of July vacation, then the best time to travel on that day is after 7 o'clock in the evening.

Photo courtesy of ryan-jacobson-ppJnaGzRo_0-unsplash

If you are planning to leave for your trip this Friday, AAA says the best time to start your trip is before noon. And we all have to come back from vacation, so if you are planning to travel home on Monday, the most congested time to do that would be between 4:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. If you have to leave to go home on Monday, then AAA says the best time to get on the roadway is before 1 o'clock Monday afternoon.

Photo courtesy of dusan-jovic-o6rWNRfh7PY-unsplash

Make Sure You Get Gas Before You Leave Home.

Another great tip from Tonya is to make sure that you get your gas before you leave on vacation as prices in other parts of the country are significantly higher than what we are paying along the gulf coast. The average price of gas in Lafayette is around $2.66 per gallon. The national average price across the country is around $3.15 per gallon. Places like San Francisco are really feeling the gas pinch as their average price of a gallon of gas is around $4.33.

If you would like to hear Ian and my conversation with Tonya J. Powers, you can hear it below:

So where are people going to for their fourth of July holiday. Here are the top ten destinations according to Triple-A:

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Anaheim, California

3. Denver, Colorado

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

5. Seattle, Washington

6. Chicago, Illinois

7. New York, New York

8. Atlanta, Georgia

9. Boston, Massachusettes

10. Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

