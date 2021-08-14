Tired of Hearing About COVID, Take a Break and Watch People Falling Off Ladders [VIDEOS]

COVID COVID COVID, we know you're tired of hearing about it, but it is so very important to disperse vital information to keep our community safe and informed. However, we also know that you need a break. So let's watch people falling off ladders.

This guy says he isn't hurt, but how could he not be?

Compilation of people falling off ladders and steps too.

Compilation of people falling off ladders.

Chandelier...gone. Ladder...gone. Guy laughing...priceless.

Watch this one to the end. (Note Language)

COVID-19 is very very serious. But sometimes it does the world good to take a break and laugh a little. Not that falling off a ladder is anything to laugh at...but if you did...that's perfectly okay.