Tommy Chandler Sworn in as Mayor of Bossier City

After 16 years with Lo Walker as Mayor, Bossier City now has a new mayor. Tommy Chandler has taken the oath of office and starts his first full day as mayor of Bossier City today.

60-year-old Chandler says his top priorities are to continue to bring in business to Bossier City. He also wants to push for a new Jimmie Davis Bridge and address traffic issues across Bossier. He's also going to focus on cleaning up blight in many parts of Bossier.

He's also reaching out to more people in the community to get involved with what's happening in Bossier.

Chandler won the Mayor's race back in March bringing in more than 56% of the vote. It was the first time Mayor Lo Walker had a challenger.

Chandler joined many voices in lobbing praise on Walker, thanking him for his decades of service to the City of Bossier and his years of military service prior to his work in government.

The Bossier City Council members were also sworn in during the public ceremony at the Bossier Civic Center.

Jeffery Darby (District 2), Jeff Free (District 4), David Montgomery, Jr. (At Large) and Don Williams (District 3) are sworn in for a 2nd term. Two new members Vincent Maggio (District 5) and Chris Smith (At Large) were also sworn in to begin serving.

The District 1 seat was won by Shane Cheatham, but he's been chosen by Chandler to be Chief Executive Officer. So the seat will be vacant until the new council can name an interim member at its meeting next week.

