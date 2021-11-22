Top 10 States That Drink the Most Over the Holidays

The holiday season is once again upon us and, frankly speaking, for the vast majority of Americans, 2021 was no better than 2020. The pandemic, with all its restrictions raged on, then came "Bidenflation" and rapidly rising prices, then to top it all off, here came the supply chain problem with hundreds of cargo vessels, unloaded, stuck in US harbors...and just in time for Christmas.

So, collectively, folks across the USA said, "We need a drink!"

But exactly how much do Americans drink? And just where in this great nation is the most alcohol consumed?

Compared to other nations round the world, the US ranks 25th globally, with about 2.3 gallons of alcohol consumed per person per year. Americans are just a bit above the global average, that being 2.2 gallons. In a recent study, The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism discovered that most states consumed more alcohol in 2020 than 2019, that average being 2.1 gallons and climbing to 2.3.

And across the country? Well, folks in New Hampshire had the highest consumption of alcohol, tossing back 4.76 gallons per capita. No surprise that Utah has the lowest consumption of alcohol, a mere 1.34 gallons. Of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, only 9 have an alcohol consumption per capita of less in 2020 than 2019's 2.1 average.

In that case, 2021 ought to be a doozey.

Top Ten States That Drink the Most Over the Holidays

