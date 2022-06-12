Top 10 Things Southerners Notice First About Your House

Can Southerners be catty? News Flash: People from all walks of life can be catty. The difference in the South is that after saying something snooty we might end the conversation with, "bless her heart". That makes all negative comments more kind don't you think? Like, when we walk into someone's house for the first time...you know you look at everything. Actually, most of us become Judge Judy about everything in somebody else's house. Pictures, decor, smell, cleanliness, dirt, we look at everything (or judge everything).

So you walk into a house for the first time...relative, in-law, friend, neighbor, etc. What is the first thing you notice? Does it smell like their pet? Does it look like they have a lot of money? Does it look gaudy like Graceland? Like George's parents on Seinfield, is there plastic on the furniture? Is it cluttered? Messy? What is the first thing YOU notice?

We got so excited about finding out, that we took to social media to as Acadiana, "What's the First Thing You Notice When You Walk Into Someone's House?". After reading all the responses, don't ever think you're home (you) is protected from being judged. Hundreds of people had no problem admitting they get out their home inspection radar when visiting you.

Messiness, clutter and does it smell like pets were very popular answers, but there was one answer that was practically universal. Over 90% of the respondents notice one thing in particular when they first walk into a home.

What's the First Thing You Notice When You Walk Into Someone's House?—Top 10

#10 Countertops

#9 Colors

#8 Decor

#7 Pictures

#6 Floors

#5 Clutter

#4 Messiness

#3 Does It Smell Like Pets

#2 Cleanliness

#1 Smell

