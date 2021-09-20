A 4-year-old dressed in denim shorts and a t-shirt is winning hearts around the world. Bernardo Guedert, at 4-years-old, managed to get the attention of every Disney princess in the Festival of Fantasy/Magic Kingdom Parade. Every single princess riding in the parade noticed, recognized and acknowledged HIM out of everyone watching the parade that day.

Vanessa Guedert, Bernardo's mom, posted a video to TikTok of her son respecting every single princess by tipping his Mickey Mouse hat to each princess like a 100% total gentleman.

Over 30 million people have seen this little man, many congratulating his parents for raising him right. Some people claim to have cried watching the video.

He's a great kid, very polite, happy. -Vanessa Guedert to Fox News 13

Guedert said her son's favorite movie is Toy Story. The Florida mom told Fox News he loves Disney movies such as Beauty and the Beast as well.

Bernardo Guedert being a perfect gentleman.

Bernardo Guedert dressed as Simba from The Lion King meeting Mickey and Minnie.