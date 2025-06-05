LOUISIANA (KPEL) — As the summer heats up in Louisiana, everyone is looking for easy ways to cool off.

It's mandatory to keep a cold beverage on you at all times during the summertime, but you will want to avoid this popular mineral water that has been voluntarily recalled.

On Thursday, Coca-Cola issued a recall for one of its bottled mineral water products, Topo Chico, which was distributed to some stores in Louisiana and Texas.

The beverage company reported that they issued this voluntary recall after concerns of potential bacterial contamination called Pseudomonas.

What is Pseudomonas?

According to a statement from Coca-Cola, this particular bacterium is typically found in water sources, including mineral water.

The safety and quality of the products we offer our consumers is our top priority

Consumers who purchased 16.9-ounce glass bottles of Topo Chico at Costco or Sam's Club are urged to check the bottles for the following lot numbers:

11A2543

12A2543

13A2541

If you purchased the recalled product, return it to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange, or contact Coca-Cola directly at 1-800-GET-COKE.

Symptoms of Pseudomonas Infection

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals may experience these side effects.

Skin Rashes or irritation

Ear infections

Eye irritation or redness

Respiratory issues

Urinary tract infections

As with most infections, Individuals with compromised immune systems are at a greater risk.

