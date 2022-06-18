Have you seen the latest trend on social media?

The Tortilla Challenge, which has been around for a few weeks now, is the latest trend on some social media platforms and it is hilarious.

Basically, you get with friends or family members and each grabs a tortilla, then each person participating fills their mouth with water.

Next, you each take a turn slapping the other person in the face with a tortilla and whoever spits out the water last, wins this "challenge".

I know, this sounds ridiculous, but the videos on social media are hilarious.

Through the years we've seen some crazy trends on social media, like planking, but this one is entertaining and it really is all about having fun.

So, let's take a look at a few of the videos I came across and you be the judge here. One more thing, would you ever consider taking part in this one?

After all, if you get with someone that you don't really care for, you have a reason to slap them, even if it is with a tortilla.