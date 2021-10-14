It's another day, and here comes another trend.

The "Scalp Popping" trend on TikTok has made a comeback and now medical professionals are saying NOT to do this.

As you'll see in the video below, this trend incorporates someone taking pieces of your hair and twirling it with their fingers.

The objective here isn't to pull your hair out, but rather to remove your scalp from your skull. I wish I could say that I was making this up, but I am not.

When the scalp is pulled from the skull, a loud popping sound can be heard and that's what teens find most fascinating about this trend.

TikTok

Again, I will ask, are we that bored in society that we have resorted to these types of dangerous challenges for entertainment?

Doctors say that when the scalp is peeled from the skull, bleeding under it can ensue and sores may show up after the fact.

I share this with you in hopes that you never try this and/or that you're aware of what some are now doing on the social media platform.

Let's just add this to the list of dangerous trends/pranks we continue to see on TikTok.