LOUISIANA (KPEL)— Louisiana consumers will want to pay special attention to a recent Consumer Reports investigation that revealed a list of popular protein supplements that contain alarming amounts of toxic heavy metals.

The 2025 report detailed 23 protein products, including ready-to-drink shakes and powders that have lead levels over the FDA's recommended daily limit of 0.5 micrograms.

According to the report, some of these supplements more than triple the daily limit by over 1,500% which presents serious long-term health concerns, considering many individuals consume these products on a regular basis.

“It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” said Tunde Akinleye, food safety researcher at Consumer Reports.

Among the worst is Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer with 1,572% of the daily lead limit, and Huel Black Edition with 1,288% of the daily lead limit, but there are many more to consider avoiding, which can be found in the following chart.

These products have not been recalled because the FDA does not review them; however, they are sold at stores across Louisiana and online.

Protein Powders Found to Contain Alarming Levels of Lead

Product Type Lead Exposure per Serving Recommended Use Limit Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer Plant-based 1,572% of CR Lead Limit Do not use Huel Black Edition Plant-based 1,288% of CR Lead Limit Do not use Garden of Life Sport Organic Protein Plant-based 564% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 1¼ servings/week Momentous 100% Plant Protein Plant-based 476% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 1½ servings/week MuscleMeds Carnivor Mass Beef-based 247% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 2¾ servings/week Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Dairy-based 202% of CR Arsenic Limit Limit to 3½ servings/week Jocko Fuel Mölk Protein Shake Dairy-based 199% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 3½ servings/week Vega Premium Sport Plant Protein Plant-based 185% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 3¾ servings/week Quest Protein Shake Dairy-based 161% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 4⅓ servings/week Orgain Organic Plant Protein Plant-based 143% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 4¾ servings/week Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Shake Dairy-based 150% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 4⅔ servings/week Equip Foods Prime Protein Beef-based 144% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 4¾ servings/week PlantFusion Complete Protein Plant-based 140% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 5 servings/week Ensure Plant-Based Nutrition Shake Plant-based 132% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 5⅓ servings/week Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Shake Dairy-based 128% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 5½ servings/week KOS Organic Superfood Plant Protein Plant-based 112% of CR Lead Limit Limit to 6¼ servings/week

What Are The Concerns of Excessive Lead Exposure?

Everyone, from adults to children, should be aware of the serious health risks associated with excessive exposure to heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and arsenic.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms for adults, newborns, and children can vary from:

Abdominal pain

Developmental delay

Seizures

Mood disorders

Reduced sperm count

Miscarriage

Visit their website for the complete list of symptoms to watch out for.

Currently, protein powders are not on the required list to be reviewed by the FDA before they are sold in stores.