Alarming Lead Levels Found in Popular Protein Products Sold in Louisiana

Alarming Lead Levels Found in Popular Protein Products Sold in Louisiana

Canva

LOUISIANA (KPEL)— Louisiana consumers will want to pay special attention to a recent Consumer Reports investigation that revealed a list of popular protein supplements that contain alarming amounts of toxic heavy metals.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

The 2025 report detailed 23 protein products, including ready-to-drink shakes and powders that have lead levels over the FDA's recommended daily limit of 0.5 micrograms.

According to the report, some of these supplements more than triple the daily limit by over 1,500% which presents serious long-term health concerns, considering many individuals consume these products on a regular basis.

“It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” said Tunde Akinleye, food safety researcher at Consumer Reports.

Among the worst is Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer with 1,572% of the daily lead limit, and Huel Black Edition with 1,288% of the daily lead limit, but there are many more to consider avoiding, which can be found in the following chart.

These products have not been recalled because the FDA does not review them; however, they are sold at stores across Louisiana and online.

Protein Powders Found to Contain Alarming Levels of Lead

ProductTypeLead Exposure per ServingRecommended Use Limit
Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass GainerPlant-based1,572% of CR Lead LimitDo not use
Huel Black EditionPlant-based1,288% of CR Lead LimitDo not use
Garden of Life Sport Organic ProteinPlant-based564% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 1¼ servings/week
Momentous 100% Plant ProteinPlant-based476% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 1½ servings/week
MuscleMeds Carnivor MassBeef-based247% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 2¾ servings/week
Optimum Nutrition Serious MassDairy-based202% of CR Arsenic LimitLimit to 3½ servings/week
Jocko Fuel Mölk Protein ShakeDairy-based199% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 3½ servings/week
Vega Premium Sport Plant ProteinPlant-based185% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 3¾ servings/week
Quest Protein ShakeDairy-based161% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 4⅓ servings/week
Orgain Organic Plant ProteinPlant-based143% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 4¾ servings/week
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard ShakeDairy-based150% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 4⅔ servings/week
Equip Foods Prime ProteinBeef-based144% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 4¾ servings/week
PlantFusion Complete ProteinPlant-based140% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 5 servings/week
Ensure Plant-Based Nutrition ShakePlant-based132% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 5⅓ servings/week
Muscle Milk Pro Advanced ShakeDairy-based128% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 5½ servings/week
KOS Organic Superfood Plant ProteinPlant-based112% of CR Lead LimitLimit to 6¼ servings/week

What Are The Concerns of Excessive Lead Exposure?

Everyone, from adults to children, should be aware of the serious health risks associated with excessive exposure to heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and arsenic.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms for adults, newborns, and children can vary from:

  • Abdominal pain
  • Developmental delay
  • Seizures
  • Mood disorders
  • Reduced sperm count
  • Miscarriage

Visit their website for the complete list of symptoms to watch out for.

Currently, protein powders are not on the required list to be reviewed by the FDA before they are sold in stores.

10 Louisiana Food Brands With An International Following

 

Categories: louisiana news

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL