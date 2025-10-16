Alarming Lead Levels Found in Popular Protein Products Sold in Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KPEL)— Louisiana consumers will want to pay special attention to a recent Consumer Reports investigation that revealed a list of popular protein supplements that contain alarming amounts of toxic heavy metals.
The 2025 report detailed 23 protein products, including ready-to-drink shakes and powders that have lead levels over the FDA's recommended daily limit of 0.5 micrograms.
According to the report, some of these supplements more than triple the daily limit by over 1,500% which presents serious long-term health concerns, considering many individuals consume these products on a regular basis.
“It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” said Tunde Akinleye, food safety researcher at Consumer Reports.
Among the worst is Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer with 1,572% of the daily lead limit, and Huel Black Edition with 1,288% of the daily lead limit, but there are many more to consider avoiding, which can be found in the following chart.
These products have not been recalled because the FDA does not review them; however, they are sold at stores across Louisiana and online.
Protein Powders Found to Contain Alarming Levels of Lead
|Product
|Type
|Lead Exposure per Serving
|Recommended Use Limit
|Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer
|Plant-based
|1,572% of CR Lead Limit
|Do not use
|Huel Black Edition
|Plant-based
|1,288% of CR Lead Limit
|Do not use
|Garden of Life Sport Organic Protein
|Plant-based
|564% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 1¼ servings/week
|Momentous 100% Plant Protein
|Plant-based
|476% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 1½ servings/week
|MuscleMeds Carnivor Mass
|Beef-based
|247% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 2¾ servings/week
|Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass
|Dairy-based
|202% of CR Arsenic Limit
|Limit to 3½ servings/week
|Jocko Fuel Mölk Protein Shake
|Dairy-based
|199% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 3½ servings/week
|Vega Premium Sport Plant Protein
|Plant-based
|185% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 3¾ servings/week
|Quest Protein Shake
|Dairy-based
|161% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 4⅓ servings/week
|Orgain Organic Plant Protein
|Plant-based
|143% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 4¾ servings/week
|Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Shake
|Dairy-based
|150% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 4⅔ servings/week
|Equip Foods Prime Protein
|Beef-based
|144% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 4¾ servings/week
|PlantFusion Complete Protein
|Plant-based
|140% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 5 servings/week
|Ensure Plant-Based Nutrition Shake
|Plant-based
|132% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 5⅓ servings/week
|Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Shake
|Dairy-based
|128% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 5½ servings/week
|KOS Organic Superfood Plant Protein
|Plant-based
|112% of CR Lead Limit
|Limit to 6¼ servings/week
What Are The Concerns of Excessive Lead Exposure?
Everyone, from adults to children, should be aware of the serious health risks associated with excessive exposure to heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and arsenic.
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms for adults, newborns, and children can vary from:
- Abdominal pain
- Developmental delay
- Seizures
- Mood disorders
- Reduced sperm count
- Miscarriage
Visit their website for the complete list of symptoms to watch out for.
Currently, protein powders are not on the required list to be reviewed by the FDA before they are sold in stores.
