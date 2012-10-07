Toys R Us Announces New Price-Matching Offer — Dollars and Sense

In an attempt to be a forethought on the shopping lists of parents this holiday season, Toys R Us has announced plans to match the prices of their competition. The company’s new “price-match guarantee” will be extended to all products from Toys R Us and Babies R Us retail outlets.

"Now through Christmas Eve, the company will match competitors' in-store pricing on identical items, anytime a customer presents a local competitor's current, valid print advertisement showing the item available for less," said Toys R Us representatives, earlier this week.

Customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of the price-matching offer up to seven days after making a purchase, which will allow shoppers the chance to sniff out a better deal and receive a “price adjustment” on their item.

In addition to the latest price-matching campaign, Toys R Us recently implemented a free layaway plan, as well as a new holiday reservation system that allows customers to reserve the "hot toys" of the holiday season.