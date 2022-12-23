Stores That Will Be Open on Christmas Day

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

We have all been in a situation where we need a last-minute gift or item on a holiday and well there isn't much open, especially on Christmas Day.

If you are in need of a few last-minute items on Christmas Day this year then you can go to the stores listed below because they will be open.

Now, most of these stores will have holiday hours so you may want to double-check the hours of operation.

Here are the stores that will be open on Christmas Day:

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
CVS
All CVS stores will be open on Christmas Day.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Waffle House
Most Waffle House locations will be opened on Christmas Day. If you plan to go to a Waffle House I would call ahead first.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Walgreens
All Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day.

As you can see there aren't many stores that will be open on Christmas Day, so if you need something you may want to get those items ASAP.

Here are a few popular stores that will be closed on Christmas Day:

Google Maps
Albertson’s
All Albertson’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Family Dollar
All Family Dollar stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

google maps
Starbucks
All Starbucks locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
Walmart
All Walmart stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

