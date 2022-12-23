We have all been in a situation where we need a last-minute gift or item on a holiday and well there isn't much open, especially on Christmas Day.

If you are in need of a few last-minute items on Christmas Day this year then you can go to the stores listed below because they will be open.

Now, most of these stores will have holiday hours so you may want to double-check the hours of operation.

Here are the stores that will be open on Christmas Day:

CVS

All CVS stores will be open on Christmas Day.

Waffle House

Most Waffle House locations will be opened on Christmas Day. If you plan to go to a Waffle House I would call ahead first.

Walgreens

All Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day.

As you can see there aren't many stores that will be open on Christmas Day, so if you need something you may want to get those items ASAP.

Here are a few popular stores that will be closed on Christmas Day:

Albertson’s

All Albertson’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Family Dollar

All Family Dollar stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Starbucks

All Starbucks locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart

All Walmart stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

