BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has reduced I-10 westbound to just one lane between Henderson and Breaux Bridge for emergency road repairs.

According to a statement from DOTD, the road work will begin just past mile marker 113 to mile marker 109.

The announcement came after a major crash forced two of the three lanes on I-10 westbound to close around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

As of 1:30 p.m., the lanes were still closed and congestion had reached five miles.

The congestion is nearing the Basin Bridge over the Atchafalaya, which could cause further problems for travelers heading westbound from Baton Rouge - there are few options to detour once you are on the bridge.

Louisiana DOTD does not currently have an estimated time frame for the repairs that need to be done on the roadway.

