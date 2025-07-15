Door Note Reveals Last Day Before the Shutdown

A sign taped to the front door of Twin Peaks Lafayette is sparking buzz online after a photo surfaced showing the restaurant will temporarily close starting July 27, 2025. The photo, shared on Facebook by local resident Thurston Hall, features a note thanking guests for their loyal support and teasing “a bold new concept and an elevated experience.”

“We sincerely thank you for your loyal support… We look forward to welcoming you back soon,” the letter reads.

As of today, the restaurant remains open and operating under normal hours.

However, with less than two weeks to go before the closure, many regulars are left wondering what the future holds.

Could Something New Be Coming to Johnston Street?

While the note hints at a revamp or rebrand, it’s unclear whether this will be a remodel, a change in ownership, or a full transformation into a completely new concept. Some sources have speculated, though unconfirmed, that a Cajun-themed restaurant could take its place.

We attempted to reach Twin Peaks Lafayette directly by phone and through messaging, but have not received an official response as of the time of this writing.

Other Closures Across the Country Add More Questions

The Lafayette location, which has been open since 2014, announced its closure on the heels of several Twin Peaks closures in 2025, including locations in Sacramento, California, reportedly the brand’s last location in that state, as well as others across Texas.

While there’s no confirmed link between those closures and the Lafayette news, it’s raising eyebrows and questions about what’s next for the franchise locally and nationally.

We’ll continue to follow the situation and update this story as more details become available.