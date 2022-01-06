Two Arrested for Prostitution at Shreveport Massage Parlor

On January 4th, 2022 members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations arrested two people for prostitution by massage. In the days prior the Shreveport Police Department received citizen complaints of sexual acts being exchanged for currency at 9435 Mansfield Road.

In the days that followed Shreveport Police OSI agents conducted an investigation and found that Yuyan Cao and Jinfeng Yan were involved in prostitution by massage inside of the business. The two have been arrested and charged for this offense.

This investigation was brought on by citizen complaints and is still being looked in to. KEEL will update this story as more information is forthcoming.

