Two Arrested for Prostitution at Shreveport Massage Parlor
On January 4th, 2022 members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations arrested two people for prostitution by massage. In the days prior the Shreveport Police Department received citizen complaints of sexual acts being exchanged for currency at 9435 Mansfield Road.
In the days that followed Shreveport Police OSI agents conducted an investigation and found that Yuyan Cao and Jinfeng Yan were involved in prostitution by massage inside of the business. The two have been arrested and charged for this offense.
This investigation was brought on by citizen complaints and is still being looked in to. KEEL will update this story as more information is forthcoming.
DeSoto Parish Arrests Since January 1
The following people have been booked into the DeSoto Parish jail since January 1. They are only charged with a crime at this point. They have not been to trial.
Here Are the Highest Paying Jobs at a Typical Amazon Plant
Shreveport's Amazon plant is expected to open this fall. What will be the highest paying jobs at the facility?
Caddo Bookings for New Year's Eve-Day (2021-22)
The following is a list of inmates who were booked in to Caddo Correctional Center on New Year's Eve/Day 2021-22. Some were arrested that weekend and booked directly, and some were transfers from other jails or prisons. Those who are at CCC awaiting trial are innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law. The following will contain the mugshots, names, and crimes the inmates were arrested for.