It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.

The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.

Chiasson of Morgan City who was not wearing a seat belt died because of the crash. Her passenger was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Fatal Crash Investigation Graphic via Louisiana State Police Fatal Crash Investigation Graphic via Louisiana State Police loading...

Gossen says Holmes' motorcycle was hit by Chiasson's car on Louisiana Highway 70. Chiasson was also from Morgan City. Routine toxicology samples were taken for testing.

This crash is still under investigation.

The second crash happened at around 7:30 Sunday night on Louisiana Highway 115 north of Louisiana Highway 106 in Evangeline parish.

Gossen says that 41-year-old Jaworski Christmas was speeding down the roadway. The man lost control of his car in a curve in the road. The car slammed into an embankment and several trees.

State Police Vehicle State Police Photo, Photo courtesy of State Police loading...

Christmas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office. The passenger in his car was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were taken in this case as well, and they will be sent to a lab for analysis.

Gossen says they are still investigation this crash as well.

He adds that there have been 45 fatal crashes in the Troop I area since the beginning of 2022, and 51 people have died as a result of these crashes.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022 There have been multiple homicides in Acadiana for 2022. The following is a list, by parish, of each of the homicides and deaths that have happened so far this year. It is astounding the number of deaths in our area this year. Multiple deaths due to shootings have happened this year along with several hit-and-run deaths.