Two Lafayette, Louisiana Women Win Food Network’s ‘Chocolate Meltdown’ [Video]

If you've watched Food Network's "Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark" you might recognize a couple of recent contestants because they're from right here in Lafayette!

"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark" premiered on The Food Network on September 27, 2021, with the competition being described as "skilled pastry chefs enter the famed Hersheypark after dark and compete to create the most mind-bending chocolate showpieces."

In each episode, three pastry chefs are locked inside Hershey’s after dark and compete against each other, along with their chosen assistant, to win a dream vacation to Hersheypark, and $10,000.

Oh yeah, and they also get a year's supply of Hershey's chocolate!

Fallon Bearb, Judice Middle teacher and owner of Fallon Rae Cakes, and Kayla Trahan, former Judice Middle teacher, are the local dynamic baking duo that recently competed on The Food Network's "Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark".

In "Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark: Episode 3" Lafayette's Fallon Bearb and Kayla Trahan competed to "create zany chocolate and candy concoctions inspired by a mad scientist's lab."

However, they didn't just compete, they won!

Keep in mind, everything you see above is edible.

Seeing how ridiculously amazing Fallon and Kayla's creation is, you can see why they won.

Congrats Fallon and Kayla on your well-deserved win, and thanks for making Acadiana look so great on the national stage!

If you missed "Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark: Episode 3" this past Monday, or if you just want to watch it again, it's streaming now Hulu Live or Amazon Video.