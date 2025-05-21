Two Women Charged with Aiding Escaped Inmates from Orleans Jail

NEW ORLEANS, La. – As the manhunt continues for the remaining fugitives from the May 16 jailbreak at the Orleans Justice Center, authorities have arrested two women accused of helping inmates evade capture.

According to Louisiana State Police, 32-year-old Cortnie Harris of New Orleans and 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste of Slidell were both taken into custody after investigators found evidence linking them to the escapees.

Alleged Aid to Fugitives

Investigators say Cortnie Harris was in phone contact with an inmate who is still at large before the escape and later transported two escapees to various locations in New Orleans after they broke out.

Corvanntay Baptiste is accused of assisting Corey Boyd, one of the fugitives who has since been recaptured. Authorities say she communicated with Boyd via phone and social media, and even helped deliver food to him while he was in hiding.

Both women were booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center and charged with one felony count of Accessory After the Fact (LRS 14:25). Under Louisiana law, a conviction can lead to up to five years in prison, a $500 fine, or both.

“Harboring Fugitives Will Not Be Tolerated”

Law enforcement officials stressed that aiding escaped inmates not only breaks the law, but puts the entire community at risk.

“Those who choose to assist or conceal these individuals are violating the law and will be held accountable,” said Louisiana State Police. “Harboring fugitives threatens the safety of our communities and will not be tolerated.”

Rewards and Reporting

As of now, five of the ten escaped inmates have been recaptured. The remaining fugitives are still believed to be in the area and considered armed and dangerous.

A $20,000 reward per fugitive is being offered for information leading to their arrests:

$5,000 – Crime Stoppers GNO

$5,000 – ATF

$10,000 – FBI

Anyone with information is urged to report tips anonymously through:

LSP.org – Suspicious Activity

LSP Fusion Center

Crime Stoppers GNO

FBI Hotline

Law enforcement agencies are adamant they will continue to follow every lead until all escapees are back in custody.