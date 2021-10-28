Two Wounded in Lafayette Shooting

Lafayette police say they are looking for the gunman who left two people in the hospital.

That shooting happened around 9:30 Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue. That's near the I-10 interchange.

According to investigators, officers found two victims on the scene. Both suffered non-life-threatening wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are listed as stable.

Police have not identified any suspects. The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

