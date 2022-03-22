Tyson’s Cannabis Company Selling Edibles in the Shape of an Ear

Retired boxing legend Mike Tyson has built one of the most lucrative cannabis empires in the world. He's been one of the most celebrated boxers of all time. Tyson has had an acting career and several other successful businesses. His latest adventure is pure genius.

One of the most iconic moments in boxing history is when Mike Tyson took on Evander Holyfield in a match known as The Sound and the Fury on June 28, 1997, for the WBA Heavyweight Championship held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The infamous fight was later labeled The Bite Fight after Tyson bit off a part of Holyfield's ear. Tyson was disqualified and lost his boxing license. Tyson's boxing license was later reinstated but he was never able to shake the ear-biting incident. It's plagued him since that legendary night in Vegas.

When life hands you lemons, make lemonade, right? Or in this case, if you bite off someone's ear make cannabis edibles that look like an ear with a bite out of it!

Tyson has admitted to spending $40,000 a month on cannabis at his California, 40-acre ranch. He has been a fan of cannabis since the height of his boxing career. The prize boxer would use it to relax his body. He is also quoted as saying it would allow him to focus better.

Mike Bites are available in 100 locations across California and will soon be available throughout the U.S.

