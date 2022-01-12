A South Dakota man was reportedly arrested after a batch of brownies he made was taken by his mother to a senior center card-game. The man's mother, however, was unaware that her son, a 46-year-old choir director, had made the batch of brownies with THC butter.

Reports say that several 911 calls were made by folks at the Tabor Senior Center for possible poisoning. Those present at the senior center were there to participate in a card game.

A deputy reportedly responded to the calls and after investigating the scene, was led to believe that the people who called from the senior center were under the influence of THC. The source of the cannabis derived-high was believed to come from the batch of brownies brought in by one woman.

The woman, the mother of the man who was arrested, was unaware that the batch of brownies she provided at the senior center that day were actually pot brownies cooked with THC butter.

Eventually, the investigation led to 46-year-old Michael Korando who is an elementary school choir director. Korando reportedly admitted to authorities that he had prepared the pot brownies with a half-pound of THC butter that he acquired on a recent trip to Colorado.

Korando was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, per the report.

Many on social media are reacting to the story and you can see some comments from Facebook below.

