Teddy Gentry, one of the founding members of the legendary country group Alabama, was arrested on Monday morning in his home state on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

The 70-year-old from Fort Payne, Alabama, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 and was released at 11:06 am. A bond amount was not listed.

Gentry was officially arrested for misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlaw possession of drug paraphernalia.

It's been reported that Gentry was arrested during a traffic stop.

Alabama was formed back in 1969 in Fort Payne as Wildcountry by cousins Randy Owen and Gentry along with Jeff Cook.

The band changed its name to Alabama in 1977 and became the most successful group in country music with over 40 number-one hit singles and over 75 million records sold worldwide.

Side note: It seems the good people of Twitter are baffled at this arrest.