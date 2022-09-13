Alabama&#8217;s Teddy Gentry Arrested in His Home State on Drug Charges

Alabama’s Teddy Gentry Arrested in His Home State on Drug Charges

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Teddy Gentry, one of the founding members of the legendary country group Alabama, was arrested on Monday morning in his home state on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

The 70-year-old from Fort Payne, Alabama, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 and was released at 11:06 am. A bond amount was not listed.

Gentry was officially arrested for misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlaw possession of drug paraphernalia.

It's been reported that Gentry was arrested during a traffic stop.

Alabama was formed back in 1969 in Fort Payne as Wildcountry by cousins Randy Owen and Gentry along with Jeff Cook.

The band changed its name to Alabama in 1977 and became the most successful group in country music with over 40 number-one hit singles and over 75 million records sold worldwide.

Side note: It seems the good people of Twitter are baffled at this arrest.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Alabama using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: alabama, arrest, Drug Charges, Marijuana, teddy gentry
Categories: National News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL