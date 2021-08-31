United Way of Acadiana Announces Food & Supply Drive

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, many of our friends to the east of us in Louisiana can use a helping hand, and United Way of Acadiana is trying to do just that.

United Way of Acadiana has announced a food and supply drive that will kick off this Friday, September 3, 2021, in efforts of gathering supplies needed by the victims of Hurricane Ida. The drive will run from September 3-17, Monday to Friday (with the exception of Labor Day).

You and your family can contribute to this important cause by bringing supplies to 215 E. Pinhook from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm on weekdays (except for Labor Day).

If you would rather help out online, the United Way of Acadiana Food and Supply Drive has an Amazon Wishlist.

The drive will be collecting the typical items mentioned for this type of situation: canned goods, paper goods, dry goods, personal hygiene goods, and medical/protective gear.

For a complete list of items, visit United Way of Acadiana's Food and Supply Drive page for more information.

There are some items that the drive specifically can NOT accept: mystery canned goods, perishable foods, clothing, medicine, etc.

Along with the food and supplies, help is needed, too. If you can volunteer, your efforts will go a long way in helping get the donations from the giving hands into the hands of those in need.

The best and easiest way to get more information about becoming a volunteer is to visit the United Way of Acadiana's Volunteer page. When you do, select the "Disaster Response" banner for the full details.

Volunteers at the drive will help collect items from donors and help sort those items in preparation for delivery.

If you can, do.

