UPDATE: Saints Issue Vaccine, Negative Test Rules for Superdome Entry

If you're planning to attend a New Orleans Saints game this season, you will need to have either a vaccination card or a clean bill of health.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a vaccine mandate for her city during a Thursday press conference. Starting Monday, patrons will need to have proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to enter a bar, restaurant, or any event the Superdome--including New Orleans Saints games. The proof of vaccination must be either a vaccination card or a digital form on the LA Wallet app.

The Crescent City is the first Louisiana city to implement such a measure.

In addition to the vaccine mandate, patrons will be required to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking.

The New Orleans Saints posted its stadium entry guidelines on its website shortly after Cantrell made her announcement. Those guidelines fully explain what types of documentation will be accepted to enter the Superdome.

In addition, the Saints say they are implementing other COVID mitigation measures, including going to all-digital ticketing and parking passes, cashless concession stands, and pro shop shopping via the Saints mobile app with in-stadium pick-up.

According to the company that manages this Superdome, the vaccination and mask mandates also apply to employees.