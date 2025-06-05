LAFAYETTE,LA (KPEL) — A locally owned garden store, the Urban Naturalist, was broken into on Monday and the local community was determined to help identify and locate the woman responsible.

The post went viral on social media, and thankfully, the surveillance camera captured the entire incident, which gave law enforcement the upper hand.

On Thursday afternoon, The Urban Naturalist shared an update on their Facebook page, thanking the Lafayette Police Department and the community for helping locate the thief.

Thank you Lafayette Police department and the many good samaritans out there. We did it!!

Based on their post, the woman appears to be in the custody of LPD officers, but no further details regarding the charges she faces or whether she has been officially booked have been released yet.

ORIGINAL STORY

On June 2nd, around 11:40 PM, a woman broke into The Urban Naturalist, located at 216 Madison Street in Lafayette.

The Urban Naturalist, known for their commitment to sustainable gardening and education, posted surveillance footage that captures the moment the suspect kicks the front door open, causing damage, and helps herself to items inside.

