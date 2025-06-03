LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —A locally owned garden shop was the victim of a late-night break-in Monday night.

Break-In at The Urban Naturalist

On June 2nd, around 11:40 PM, a woman broke into The Urban Naturalist, located at 216 Madison Street in Lafayette.

The Urban Naturalist, known for their commitment to sustainable gardening and education, posted surveillance footage that captures the moment the suspect kicks the front door open, causing damage, and helps herself to items inside.

Surveillance Footage Available

A police report was filed, and now they are asking for help identifying the woman in the video.

Thankfully, the security camera captured the entire incident on camera and clearly shows the individual responsible.

The owner emphasized the power of social media in identifying individuals involved in local crimes and expressed sincere appreciation for any shares and assistance from the public.

How You Can Help

Anyone with information regarding the break-in or the individual in the video is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department.

Sharing this story with your friends, along with the video, can help spread the word, hopefully leading to more information on the suspect.

Watch the video here.

